UA researchers track SpaceX rocket booster on collision course with moon

Reddy said Gray, who designs astronomical software under the name Project Pluto, is a “close collaborator” for the same satellite surveillance program the university is involved in to help the Air Force maintain what is known as “space situational awareness.”

UA doctoral candidates Adam Battle and Tanner Campbell and undergraduate engineering student Grace Halferty are now using observational data to narrow down the Falcon 9’s expected impact site.

The tumbling booster isn’t visible with the naked eye, but Reddy and his students were able to observe it through a telescope last month.

They plan to watch it again on Monday, Feb. 7, from the roof of the UA’s Kuiper Building using RAPTORS, a telescope system built to spot space junk.

Reddy said the booster should be in their field of vision from just after sunset until about 10 p.m. as it makes its final pass by Earth, and the longer they track it, the better sense they will get of its precise trajectory and where on the moon it will land.

They will also study the Falcon 9's spectral properties as it passes overhead.