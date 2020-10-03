Tim Steller's opinion: Defense of Trump's family separation policy is built on lies

Some parents seeking asylum grew increasingly desperate as they lived in shacks and tent cities on the Mexican side of the border, under the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico program. Some sent their children across the border on their own.

But there are even parents who arrived in the United States with their children in the 2017-2018 period and remain separated, Donahoe said. Al Otro Lado was able to reunify 50 families in 2019 and still has 24 clients seeking reunification.

In most cases, they crossed the border as families, were detained, requested asylum but didn’t get a chance to make a claim before being separated from their children and deported. They still are hoping for asylum and don’t want to bring their kids back to the conditions that sent them fleeing in the first place, Donahoe said.

“They are still in their home country after deportation,” she said. “Some tried to come back, a couple times even, to be with their child, and they were sent back again. Their child is here in the U.S. and they haven’t seen some of them for three years now.”

