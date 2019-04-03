A Tucson man convicted six times for unlicensed contracting will spend time behind bars for his latest offense.
Lino Silva Jr. was sentenced to 30 days in jail and six months’ probation, fined $2,000 and ordered to repay more than $5,000 to two homeowners he stiffed after they paid upfront for landscaping and home repairs.
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors announced the latest penalties Wednesday against Silva, who already had four similar convictions on his record when he pleaded guilty last week to the most recent incidents in 2016 and 2018.
Silva, 42, who operated under the name Lino Silva Co., will only have to serve five days of his 30-day jail term, though. The other 25 days were suspended in the recent case in Pima County Justice Court, the registrar said.
In the 2018 case that drew jail time, a city homeowner paid Silva more than $3,200 for landscaping work but “the job was quickly abandoned after very little work was performed,” the registrar’s office said in a news release.
In the 2016 case, another Tucson homeowner paid him $2,100 for exterior home repairs. “Silva took the money for the project and never returned to start the job,” the release said.
State law requires a contractor to be licensed for any job with a total price of more than $1,000 for labor and materials. To see if a contractor is licensed, visit roc.az.gov or call (602) 542-1525 during business hours.
Silva could not be reached for comment. Directory assistance did not have a listing for him or his company name.
He is scheduled to report to jail May 17.