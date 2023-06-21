A bear that fatally attacked a 66-year-old Tucson man at a campsite in central Arizona last week tested negative for rabies and had no apparent signs of disease, authorities said Wednesday.
The adult male black bear killed Steven Jackson on Friday at his property in the Groom Creek area near Prescott.
Prescott is a little more than 200 miles north of Tucson.
Anne Justice-Allen, the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s wildlife veterinarian, conducted a necropsy on the carcass. The bear’s brain stem was tested for rabies at the state Department of Health Services state laboratory. Arizona has recorded only one case of a bear having tested positive for rabies, in 1971.
The bear acted in what appeared to be an unprovoked predatory attack, Game and Fish officials said.
The cause of death was determined to be from multiple gunshot wounds from a neighbor who was trying to stop the attack. Authorities said it's illegal to shoot or hunt a bear in Arizona unless there is an immediate threat.
14 tips to stay safe as bears become more active in Arizona
Keeping bears away from your home
1. Take outdoor bird feeders down at night.
2. Keep all trash in a secured location until your trash is collected. If that’s not possible, keep your food waste in a bag in the freezer until pick-up day.
3. Don't leave uneaten pet or livestock food out for extended periods of time.
Keeping bears away while camping
1. Don't burn food scraps or trash at your grill or campfire.
2. Keep food and other animal attractants secured and out of reach of bears. Do not keep food inside your tent.
3. Set up your campsite away from wet places where bears often search for food, such as creeks and rivers.
Tips when hiking
1. Make noise while you hike or hike in groups.
2. Don’t wear strongly-scented lotions, deodorant, body sprays or perfumes.
3. Always keep your pet on a leash when taking them on a hike.
What do to if you encounter a bear
1. Do not run, that could cause the bear to chase you.
2. If attacked, do not play dead. Fight back instead.
4. Attempt to deter the bear, then back away slowly facing forward if the bear keeps approaching.
5. Make yourself look as big as possible by raising your arms or pulling your shirt or jacket higher than your head.
6. Throw items such as rocks or sticks and yell at the bear.