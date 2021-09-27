Tucson, Pima County officials praise ruling that strikes down bans on mandates

After a Maricopa County Superior Court judge struck down a group of state laws that had barred local governments and school districts from mandating certain COVID-19 mitigation measures, Pima County and the city of Tucson responded with praise.

“During a pandemic, governments should use every tool available to protect the public from the spread of the contagious disease,” Sharon Bronson, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “Face masks, distancing, quarantines and vaccines have worked before and they’re working now. That’s why it made no sense for the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey to handcuff schools and local governments with foolish prohibitions on sensible mitigation measures.”

The board previously turned down COVID-mitigating actions such as mandating vaccinations for county employees and mandating masks in schools due to the slew of state laws that would have taken effect Wednesday.