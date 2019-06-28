Tucson police have identified a pedestrian who was killed while crossing Oracle Road on Thursday afternoon.
Jerry Penalver, 45, was pronounced dead on scene, according to a Tucson police news release.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the intersection of North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads for the crash.
Detectives were able to determine that Penalver was crossing Oracle from west to east while in a crosswalk. The traffic signal for eastbound and westbound traffic was green, police said.
The driver of a truck made a right turn onto northbound Oracle from westbound Fort Lowell and struck Penalver as he was crossing, police said.
The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Speeding does not appear to be a factor in the crash and the driver showed no signs of impairment.
No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.