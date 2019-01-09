Tucson officials want college students and other riders to know that streetcars will be available on late nights during the spring semester.
Beginning Jan. 10, riders can take the streetcar until 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the semester.
The Monday through Wednesday schedule from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday's 8 a.m to 8 p.m. service remains unchanged, city officials said in a news release.
Tickets can be purchased at a streetcar stop or by using the GoTucson transit app available for iPhone and Android users. Cash is not accepted on the streetcar.
Riders with children five years old and younger ride for free, officials said.
For additional information visit the Sun Link website. Need trip planning assistance? Call the customer service center at 520-792-9222 and 520-628-1565 for people with hearing and speech impairments.