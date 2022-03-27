U of A astronomers catch possible planet-forming collision at nearby star

The space telescope also captured signs of a debris cloud blocking the star, an observation confirmed by a ground-based survey telescope that saw HD 166191 dim slightly as the massive cloud of dust passed in front of it.

"For the first time, we captured both the infrared glow of the dust and the haziness that dust introduces when the cloud passes in front of the star," said Everett Schlawin, assistant research professor at Steward Observatory.

"There is no substitute for being an eyewitness to an event," added George Rieke, a Regents professor of astronomy at UA. "All the (previous) cases reported to date from Spitzer have been unresolved, with only theoretical hypotheses about what the actual event and debris cloud might have looked like."

Su joked that she can’t pinpoint the hour or the day, but the evidence points to a massive smashup of planetary bodies sometime in early 2018.

Later observations by Spitzer show the resulting, star-sized dust cloud almost doubling in size through 2019 and into January of 2020, when NASA shut down the aging telescope for good.

“Our last observation is the day before they turned Spitzer off,” Su said. “It’s very sad.”