Three University of Arizona leaders in the fields of orthopaedics and geriatric medicine will present a lecture and panel discussion Sept. 4.
The event is free and open to the public.
“Empowered Aging: Experts Tackle Bone and Joint Health” is set Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building, The Forum, at 1670 E. Drachman St.
The panelists are:
- Dr. John Ruth, chair of orthopaedic surgery at the UA College of Medicine. The Arizona native attended undergraduate and medical school at the UA. He has been a faculty member since 1991.
- Dr. Mindy Fain, chief of general internal medicine/geriatrics and palliative medicine at the UA College of Medicine. She is co-director of the UA Center on Aging, and is president of the American Academy of Home Care Medicine.
- Marcia Woodburn, an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner who specializes in treating age 50 and older adults in the Fracture Liaison Clinic at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson. She also has experience in orthopaedics, emergency general surgery, vascular surgery and gastroenterology.
The experts will discuss aging and the importance of protecting bones, joints and muscles for overall health and well-being, according to a news release.
The presentation will address the factors most critical to healthy aging, including how to maintain bone health and prevent falls and fractures.
Experts will also talk about assessing risk for osteoporosis and frailty, and the treatment and care of fractures an related conditions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in four older adults fall each year, costing the U.S. health-care system $50 billion, officials said.
The CDC also estimates more than 300,000 older adults suffer a hip fracture each year, caused by a fall in more than 95% of cases.
Prior registration for the lecture is requested by going to UA Arthritis Center website at arthritis.arizona.edu or calling 626-5040.
Free parking is available after 5 p.m. in Lot Specific 2012 next to the Health Sciences Innovation Building, Lot Specific 2147 across the street on North Cherry Avenue, between East Helen and East Mabel streets, and in all lot specific parking lots surrounding the Health Sciences campus and Health Sciences Garage.
For disabled parking, or drop-off location next to the Health Sciences Innovation Building, email livinghealthy@arthritis.arizona.edu or call 626-5040.