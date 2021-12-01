UA researchers find disparities in breast cancer care between Indigenous and white women

"Amongst the various possibilities, I am concerned that the known underfunding of the IHS might be restricting the options that American Indian women and their providers have when deciding between lumpectomy and mastectomy, though this is not the type of study that can establish whether or not that is true," said Erdrich.

A 2003 U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report, "A Quiet Crisis", highlights federal funding and unmet needs in Indian Country. The report says Health and Human Services funding "has not been sufficient to address the basic and very urgent needs of Indigenous peoples."

Cordova-Marks said patients could benefit from increased funding and resources for tribes and their cancer programs, which would enable better coordination between tribal programs and larger medical centers.

Erdrich explained that she and Cordova-Marks and Monetathchi are Indigenous researchers and scholars who "care about communities we come from and we wanted to know if the data supported our observations. We felt it was really important to find information and share it and use it as a call to action to try and improve the surgical management and treatment of breast cancer for Native American women."