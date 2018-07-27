Weeks after University of Arizona officials suspended a fraternity, a second fraternity has been removed from campus, officials said.
UA officials withdrew Kappa Sigma's recognition after an investigation revealed that members were holding events with alcohol, assaulted security guards and created a fund to hide activities from the school, according to a UA news release.
Kappa Sigma was under probation by the UA and national office at the time of the violations and were prohibited from holding events with alcohol, the release said.
"This behavior is unfortunate, dangerous and not reflective of the university's values," Dean of Students Kendal Washington White said in the release.
Kappa Sigma has been ordered to cease all activity on the UA campus. In May 2023, the fraternity's national office can propose a reinstatement plan, as long as no current members are affiliated with the new chapter, the release said.
The UA will withdraw a fraternity's recognition when a chapter presents a substantial health and safety risk to its members and other students.
The chapter has been given the opportunity to respond to the findings and has until Aug. 14 to appeal the UA's decision, the release said.
Kappa Sigma was placed on interim loss of recognition this spring, pending the results of the investigation.