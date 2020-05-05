University of Arizona opens up coronavirus antibody testing to community members

Additional coronavirus antibody testing is now available for community members, health-care workers and first responders through the University of Arizona.
Antibody blood testing does not identify whether a person has COVID-19. Rather, it detects if a person has antibodies that develop seven to 10 days after the virus has passed.
UA researchers believe that a positive antibody test provides some degree of immunity, but more data is needed to determine for how long and how much protection is given against future infection.
The UA announced April 14 that it was developing an antibody test for COVID-19 and would make 250,000 such tests available to the state, beginning about May 1.
The first of the tests were designated for front-line medical personnel and first responders, officials said. UA also plans to offer optional testing to its faculty, staff and students.
Analysis of blood samples from hundreds of thousands of Arizonans is already underway, the UA said.
To sign up for an antibody blood test through the UA, go to covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.
All participants will be screened for symptoms before their appointment, and anyone showing symptoms will not move forward in the process, the UA’s website says.
