Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rainfall Threatens Western Cochise and East Central Pima Counties
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for western Cochise County and east central Pima County in southeastern Arizona. This warning is in effect until 6:00 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with radar indicating between 1 and 2 inches have already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.
Affected Areas:
- Western Cochise County
- East Central Pima County
- Interstate 10 between mile markers 283 and 301
- Mescal
What to Expect:
- Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall
- Potential for 1 to 2 more inches of rain
- Flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly
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Impacts:
- Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams
- Flooding in urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses
- Travel disruptions, particularly on Interstate 10
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Stay alert for flooding even in areas not currently receiving rain.
- Avoid driving through water-covered roads and underpasses.
- Be cautious of rapidly rising water levels in washes, streams, and rivers.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.