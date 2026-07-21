Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rainfall Threatens Western Cochise and East Central Pima Counties

What’s Happening:

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for western Cochise County and east central Pima County in southeastern Arizona. This warning is in effect until 6:00 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with radar indicating between 1 and 2 inches have already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.