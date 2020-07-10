Weekend heat in Tucson could be for the record books

Tucson may rewrite the weather record books this weekend.

Old Pueblo inhabitants could experience temperatures above 110 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, weather officials say.

An excessive heat warning is in place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday through Monday night as forecasters expect Saturday’s high to reach 111 degrees, which would match the day’s record set in 1958. For Sunday, a 113-degree high would eclipse the record of 110 degrees set on July 12, 2005.

Typically, the warning is in place when temperatures are expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days.

The National Weather Service says residents should take precautions: If working outside, stay hydrated and remain in the shade as often as possible; residents should limit strenuous outdoor activities; and motorists should check for people and pets before exiting their vehicle.

Meanwhile, as weather officials advise residents to stay indoors, if possible, the same can’t be said for firefighters battling the Bighorn Fire that’s still burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Fire officials are not too worried about this weekend’s heat increasing the likelihood of fire activity, as the 119,200-acre blaze stands at about 85% containment.