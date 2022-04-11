Wildfire burns in Dragoon Mountains near Tombstone

A wildfire is burning in the southern edge of the Dragoon Mountains in Coronado National Forest northeast of Tombstone.
The Tombstone Fire Department said the fire grew to about 2,300 acres but threatened no structures.
As of Monday morning, fire activity was deemed "very minimal."
The cause of the blaze was not known, according to Tombstone Fire.
