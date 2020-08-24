Wildfire smoke, high heat bring bad air to Tucson

Monday’s sky was hazier and murkier than on those earlier days. But authorities said they won’t know until they review the readings Tuesday whether Monday’s ozone levels topped the EPA standard for eight hours again.

At 3 p.m. Monday, ozone levels topped the 70 parts per billion standard, some by significant amounts, at six of the nine Pima County air monitors where ozone is measured.

But the air was still rated “moderate” over the previous eight hours. That’s because ozone levels tend to be lower in the mornings and can rise sharply in the afternoon, Nelson said.

Computer-generated “smoke trajectory” data from the federal government has shown that the wildfire smoke flies directly over Tucson, she said.

The trajectories show the pattern of where the smoke originates and where it’s going, she said. The data comes from the weather service and its parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Extreme heat

Extreme heat and sunlight are also major factors in ozone generating. But while the extreme heat here has been going strong since early July, the wildfire smoke has only been blowing in large concentrations in the past week, she said.