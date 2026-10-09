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Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the firing squad execution of former Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan will be available for the public to see in what would be an unprecedented development in the history of the death penalty.

Hasan, who carried out a mass shooting at Fort Hood in 2009, will be getting a “firing squad of soldiers," Hegseth said in comments to Real America’s Voice on Thursday, Oct. 8.

"We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public," he said. "Because people need to understand that there are serious consequences for these types of things."

Hegseth confirmed that the execution would be livestreamed by replying to a CBS News report on X and saying "correct." Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle previously announced that Hasan's execution would take place at Fort Hood on Dec. 3. Reuters reported that the Pentagon would announce further details.

USA TODAY could find no record of an execution ever being livestreamed by any government in the world. The nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center also could not find one.

"We have no record of any execution being livestreamed," the center's executive director, Robin Maher, told USA TODAY.

Maher said that Hegseth's comments "may be more aspirational than based in reality."

"There is currently no regulation or precedent for an execution to be livestreamed on the internet or otherwise made widely available to the public," she said.