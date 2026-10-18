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The day after waiving sanctions and tariffs related to Russian exports, President Donald Trump said on Saturday he has yet to announce a final decision on the matter, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials want more time to evaluate the situation.

Rubio said on Saturday that the president will use up to 60 days to assess the economic impact of Russia-related sanctions and tariffs that he waived a day earlier.

"A lot of you don't know what my decision is yet, but we'll figure it out, and you'll figure it out," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The waiver comes just weeks before November's midterm elections, with Trump under pressure over high energy prices as war with Iran disrupts global oil supplies.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving key sanctions and tariffs under the law known as the Graham Act, which he signed last month at the urging of lawmakers who want to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The measures, including tariffs on Russian goods and penalties on countries buying Russian oil and gas, were due to take effect next week. Friday's order did not specify how long the waiver would last, but Rubio said Trump opted for a 60-day review.

"I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyze what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy and even to the U.S. economy," Rubio told reporters before boarding a plane for a trip to Uzbekistan.