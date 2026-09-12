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Islam and Sharia law became an unexpected focus of the Republican National Midterm Convention, as Texas' top Republicans used the national stage to warn voters about what they described as a growing threat.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott both addressed the issue Sept. 10 during speeches at the two-day Republican gathering in Dallas.

Cruz went after what he called a "red-green alliance" between communists and Islamists, arguing that the groups share a hostility toward Christianity, Judaism, capitalism and the U.S. Constitution. Abbott followed with a pledge to "fully ban Sharia law in Texas."

What did Cruz say about Islam?

Cruz devoted a portion of his Sept. 10 speech to what he described as a growing alliance between the political left and Islamists. He said the groups are united by opposition to what he described as American values.

Cruz's remarks came on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which also featured prominently at the convention.

The senator's comments connected contemporary political disagreements to the threat of radical jihadism, despite the distinction between Islam as a religion and Islamist political movements.

What did Abbott say about Sharia law?

Abbott also included Sharia law in his convention speech.

The Texas governor highlighted his administration's actions targeting what he describes as attempts to establish Islamic legal systems in Texas.

"We will fully ban Sharia law in Texas," Abbott told the Republican crowd.