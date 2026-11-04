The blue wave has also included gubernatorial races, which saw Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms win in Georgia and Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeat Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas.

Two Senate races — in Alaska and Mississippi — remain undecided. GOP Sens. Daniel S. Sullivan and Cindy Hyde-Smith, respectively, were each ahead early Nov. 4, but the races were too close to call. The Justice Department has appealed a lawsuit to investigate the Alaska results if the incumbent, Sullivan, loses by a small enough margin that a challenger with the same name made the difference.

Trump responds to midterm losses

Even with Republicans in the majority, Congress has become increasingly willing to rebuke Trump over the past year.

Both chambers have voted to end the war in Iran and release the Epstein files. The House has repudiated Trump's tariffs on Canada while outgoing GOP senators pushed back on Trump's plans to build a White House ballroom and launch an "anti-weaponization" fund.

But Republican leadership had largely worked to advance Trump's agenda. With Democrats poised to take over, that's about to change.

Trump responded to the Democratic rout by stating in a social media post that Republicans would have won had he been on the ballot, even though the race was largely seen as a referendum on his second term.

The president told the New York Times that he is "absolutely willing to accept" the election results.

"We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out," Trump said.