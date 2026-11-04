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Democratic challenger Brian Matlock is leading Republican incumbent Walter "Les" Presmyk in the race to be Arizona's top mine safety official, according to early election results.

It's been decades since a Democrat was elected to be Arizona's state mine inspector.

Matlock's early lead had narrowed by the morning of Nov. 4. Arizona election results remain unofficial until local and state officials have tallied all ballots and certified the results. It could take several days or weeks to confirm a winner in close races.

The elected official is charged with inspecting the state's mines, training miners and reclaiming and securing abandoned mines. As Presmyk put it: "Safety, safety, safety."

Arizona, home to a $10 billion mining industry, is the only state in the country to elect a state mine inspector. The state is a top producer of copper, an essential metal for the tech and energy industries. It also produces sand and gravel, cement, crushed stone and other minerals like turquoise. The state has roughly 600 mine sites, according to the Arizona Mining Association.

Presmyk was appointed by Gov. Katie Hobbs last year after the departure of Paul Marsh. He brings roughly a half-century of mining experience, including working for several copper mines and for the Salt River Project as a mining engineer.

The office has been held by a Republican for decades. Matlock, an engineer who invented two technologies to improve safety in the coal mining industry, is hoping to change that.