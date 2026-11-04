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Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican challenger state Rep. Alex Kolodin in their battle to oversee Arizona’s elections.

The Associated Press and NBC News projected based on unofficial election results that Fontes, a Democrat, will serve another four-year term in office.

The race pitted the Democratic incumbent against a Republican best known for trying to overturn the 2020 election in court.

There were more results left to be counted in the race. The outcome could have national implications. Arizona is a presidential battleground, and the winner of the secretary of state election will hold a key role in overseeing the results of that election in 2028.

The race was marked by ugly, personal attacks between the candidates.

Fontes painted Kolodin as an election-denier who cannot be trusted, while Kolodin said Fontes is too far left for Arizona and used Fontes’ background as a public defender to accuse him of being a lawyer for a Mexican drug cartel.

The well-funded Fontes flexed the power of his incumbency and was a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump’s attempts to obtain Arizona voter data.

Kolodin, meanwhile, faced headwinds amid Trump’s anemic approval rating. Kolodin’s signature election proposal is Proposition 144, a statewide ballot question that would require voters to show ID even when they vote by mail.

Critics such as Fontes said the measure would essentially kill mail-in voting, which some 80% of Arizonans use.