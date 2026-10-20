"The important takeaway for you is that there has not been some deliberate political directive to go out and harm Ukraine," he told journalists during a visit to India.

The Kremlin said it was hoping to set up a meeting soon between Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, an indication that Witkoff could make the latest of several visits to the Kremlin after meeting Zelenskyy.

As US ties with Ukraine have deteriorated, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities, particularly targeting power stations and fuel, despite a call from Trump for both sides to spare each other's energy systems.

Russia bombarded cities in western Ukraine overnight, targeting electricity systems and knocking out power across swathes of the country that had previously been spared.

Ukraine held back for several days last week from hitting Russian oil refineries in deference to Trump's request, but has resumed strikes after Russia showed no sign of complying. Both sides have also struck data centers.

Trump has repeatedly condemned Ukrainian attacks on Russia while saying little about Russia's far more severe attacks on Ukraine, which have grown even more deadly as Kyiv says US support has been withheld for its air defenses.

Ukrainian officials said a Russian drone had struck near a petrol station on a highway heading south from Kyiv on Tuesday, killing three people and setting cars ablaze.

An attack on a warehouse near the capital also killed three. Footage released by Ukraine's emergency services showed firefighters battling a huge blaze, surrounded by twisted wreckage.