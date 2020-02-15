Around the nation

New York
14-year-old charged with fatal stabbing
NEW YORK — A 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student in a park during a robbery in December, a crime that rattled New York City residents, authorities said Saturday.
Rashaun Weaver has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference.
Weaver, charged with second-degree murder and robbery, is the second teenager to be charged in the attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park.
“We are confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her,” Shea said. “And that person will face justice in a court of law.”
Lynn Cohen of ‘Sex and the City’ dies
NEW YORK — Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86.
Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.
A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from “Nurse Jackie” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the feature films “Across the Universe” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
Mississippi
State braces for heavy flooding from river
JACKSON — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday amid predictions that a river running in the area around the state capital of Jackson could burst its banks and spark widespread flooding.
Forecasters believe the Pearl River will crest at 38 feet Sunday evening to levels not seen in decades, following days of torrential rains across the Southeast. Reeves said the state should prepare for “the third-worst flood” in its history.
“This is a historic, unprecedented flood,” Reeves said via Twitter.
Parts of Jackson and suburban Ridgeland were under evacuation orders, and some people had already filled trucks with furniture and other belongings to get out. Reeves said more than 2,400 homes and other structures in and near Jackson could either be inundated or isolated by the rising waters. That includes 1,925 structures in Hinds County, 461 in Rankin County and 31 in Madison County.
Washington
Woman suspected of trying to steal baby
TACOMA — A Washington woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby, authorities say.
Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department believe the woman wanted to steal a baby to raise as her own, The News Tribune of Tacoma, Washington, reported Saturday.
On Friday, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 38-year-old who lives in suburban Spanaway and they say goes by several names including Juliette Parker, and her 16-year-old daughter on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and assault.
The investigation began Feb. 5 after the victim called 911 and told dispatchers she believed she had been drugged. The victim reported she was vomiting, feeling numb, drowsy and unstable on her feet.
