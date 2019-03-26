A dog who was lost for almost two weeks after he was ejected during a crash on an Arizona interstate was found and reunited with his family this week, officials say.
On March 12, troopers were investigating a crash on southbound Interstate 17, near Stoneman Lake in Northern Arizona, a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.
Dozer, a pitbull mix, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was lost.
Troopers spent hours that day looking for the dog, but were unsuccessful.
Over the next few weeks, troopers received multiple tips about a roaming dog in the area that matched Dozer, but troopers were still unable to locate him.
Some troopers even spent their lunch breaks looking for the dog, the release says.
With the help of Central Arizona Animal Search and Rescue, a trap was set in the area, and on Monday, Dozer was found in the trap by a volunteer.
The dog was exhausted and thin, but was overall in good spirits, the release says. He was happily returned with his owners, and there's a very cute video to prove it.