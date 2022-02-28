Workers fired for refusing COVID vaccine would get year's pay under Arizona legislation

PHOENIX — Companies that fire Arizona employees for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID could be required to continue paying them for a year.

The state House gave preliminary approval Monday to legislation that would make such payments automatic, though it would permit either a lump sum or installments. The only way for a firm to escape the financial hit would be to give the worker the job back — but with a "reasonable accommodation'' to honor any claim of a religious exemption.

And the measure, House Bill 2198, which now awaits a roll-call vote before going to the Senate, would be retroactive, covering any who lost a job as long ago as December.

Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, said the payment is justified.

"They need time to find employment,'' he said.

He said it's also a matter of civil rights. State and federal laws require employers to honor a worker's "sincerely held religious beliefs'' against getting vaccinated, he noted.

"And they're supposed to provide accommodations to their workers,'' Kaiser said. Those usually take the form of options such as being placed separate from other workers, or working at home.