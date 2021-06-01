Lawyers in AG's Tucson office pulled from case

PHOENIX — All the lawyers working at the Tucson office of the state attorney general have been disqualified by Arizona Supreme Court from handling a new trial in a 21-year-old murder case.

In a unanimous decision Monday, the justices said there is reason to believe that Darren Irving Goldin could not get a fair trial because one of the lawyers at the Tucson office had improper conversations with a court-appointed confidential intermediary. That lawyer, Richard Wintory, eventually left the attorney general's office and was later suspended from the practice of law for 90 days.

But attorneys for Goldin argued — and the high court agreed — that there was no way to tell what Wintory had shared with other lawyers at the office. And if nothing else, they said it cast a shadow on the ability of Goldin to get a fair trial.

None of this means Goldin is off the hook.

The ruling simply means that the trial will have to be handled by someone other than the lawyers working for Attorney General Mark Brnovich out of his Tucson office. Anne Elsberry of the Pima County Legal Defender's Office said that could be a different unit of the Attorney General's Office or farmed out to a county attorney.

There was no immediate response from the Attorney General's Office.