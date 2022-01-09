Mine Tales: Arizona's petrified forest has been mined for uranium, chromite

Smaller shipments of uranium (6 tons) were mined at the Mac No. 3 claim, Goof No.6 claim and the Rock Garden No. 25 claim.

Limited mining operations continued into the 1970s with the shipment by Silver Creek Industries of over 150 tons of low grade uranium ore from the Ruth group of mines.

Mining ceased when these properties were incorporated into the Petrified Forest National Park later that decade.

The Ruth and Juanita mines are administered by the Bureau of Land Management and the Section 33, and three mines are on private lands within the park boundaries.

Small quantities of ore were shipped to Bluewater, New Mexico, in 1953 and later in the mid-1970s.

The oxidized deposit is known for its variety of minerals including autunite, coffinite, metatorbernite, metozeunerite, uraninite, schrockingerite and zippeite.

The Holbrook Basin, wherein most of Petrified Forest National Park is located, contains a large subsurface deposit of potash, a resource sought in the farming industry for fertilizer and also used for ceramics, glass and soap.

Recoverable potash resources range from 210 million tons to 1.75 billion tons averaging a depth of 1,200 feet. The distribution and deposition of the potash resources would preference underground mining techniques that have not yet been implemented based upon cost, permitting and global competition from top producing countries such as Canada, Russia and Belarus.

