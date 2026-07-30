When Hobbs decided to run for governor, she refused to debate former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez, her rival in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary. Nor would she face off against Republican Kari Lake in that year's general election.

Hobbs has been running ahead this year in polls, though none has been taken since Biggs won the four-way GOP primary on July 21. But the incumbent has yet to secure the support of a majority of those questioned in the publicly available polls. And a third of the state's registered voters are not affiliated with either major party.

That point was not lost on Drew Sexton, an adviser to the Biggs campaign.

"The independent and persuadable voters up for grabs in Arizona deserve to hear from statewide candidates in a traditional debate setting,'' he said. Sexton said that was the case going back to 1954, unbroken until the 2022 election.

But Biggs himself did not participate in debates in 2022 and 2024 when he was running for reelection to Congress.

Sexton said there's no comparison.

"There's a difference between congressional and statewide debates in terms of the ability to reach out and actually connect with voters,'' he said.

What also is true is that Biggs' congressional district is heavily Republican and he was considered a shoo-in for reelection to that office.

Sexton did say Biggs will participate in the debate being organized for Oct. 6 by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

Less clear is who — if anyone — he will be debating, since Hobbs won't show up.