That came after the 2022 decision by lawmakers to take a program, which had been meant for students with special needs, and make the funds available to any student. That ballooned the program from about 12,000 to more than 100,000 students now getting vouchers, which start at about $7,500 a year per student.

Initiative backers collected more than 420,000 signatures to put Prop. 212 on the November ballot.

Montenegro offered supporters a deal: Drop your initiative drive and Republicans will not pursue another measure aimed at the Arizona Education Association. When that fell through, voucher supporters came up with a backup plan if they cannot defeat Prop. 212 outright.

Seeking to capitalize on support for children whose parents are in the military or were killed in action, they wrote Prop. 145 to put an amendment into the Arizona Constitution to forever protect the funding for those students. That, by itself, is not a problem, according to Kreamer.

What is a problem, he said, is language added by lawmakers to say that if Prop. 145 is adopted, all judges in Arizona would be required to entirely void any future measure that in any way affected those military families. That would wipe out all of Prop. 212 even if it was approved, including not just the anti-banking provisions but also a $150,000 cap on how much any family can earn and still qualify for universal vouchers, as well as a list of expenses that could not be reimbursed ranging from jewelry and lingerie to out-of-state theme parks.

That "poison pill" provision drew concern from the judge.