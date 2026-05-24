State schools chief Tom Horne said he was not familiar with the details of the Fortify initiative. But requiring the Department of Education to do more work without providing the money to cover those costs would be akin to "requiring us to make bricks without straw,'' he said, using a biblical reference to illustrate the difficulty of doing more without the needed resources.

The Department of Education, which Horne runs, has struggled to keep up with the burgeoning program, which has mushroomed from about 12,000 students to 101,500 students since it was opened up to all Arizona children in 2022.

The strain became so severe that in 2024, the Department of Education decided to issue any voucher purchase under $2,000 without first checking whether the expenditure was valid. It said it would review those expenditures after the fact, using a practice called risk-based auditing.

Horne has repeatedly complained that the department doesn't have the funding to grow at the same pace as student enrollments in ESAs.

"You can't expect to do things without people to do them,'' he said. And that takes money.

Horne said he doesn't back either of the competing initiatives.

Both layer on more requirements and oversight for ADE, which he said is not needed.

"We don't need more of that,'' he said. "What we need is people to do the work.''

Horne also said he believes neither will pass if they get before voters in the November election.