The university is studying which chemicals in wastewater can damage chips, treating and testing water with advanced characterization methods, and even building chips with treated wastewater as a proof-of-concept.

“We’re working with them to not take their wastewater and reuse it to recharge groundwater, but reusing it onsite to make chips a second time, and a third time, and a fourth time,” Westerhoff said. “So we think that they can do not 20% or 30% reuse, but over 80% reuse of their water.”

Water treatment is inherently energy- and cost-intensive. ASU researchers are working to increase efficiency in evaporating liquid waste to reduce some of the high cost.

But Westerhoff thinks there are a couple of reasons why companies might invest in reusing their industrial wastewater. First, many semiconductor companies are trying to meet sustainability goals and prove that they’re good neighbors – especially in a desert community.

“But, they don’t just do things to do them,” Westerhoff said. “I think there’s a business case to be made for increasing your resiliency on site for reusing water.”

Semiconductor companies already have to treat water coming from municipal systems to bring it to the high quality needed for production, so Westerhoff said the cost of treating wastewater can be brought to a comparable level. It can also reduce environmental liability from wastewater.

The research has applications in other industries and states, he added.