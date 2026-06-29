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Many Arizonans headed to bed recently and heard their cell phones ring loudly due to a statewide alert that led to the safe location of a missing girl.

The June 23 Turquoise Alert led to the safe location the following morning of a 13-year-old who had gone missing some five days earlier near a Circle K in Apache Junction, according to authorities. Brothers Patrick Steve Sanchez Jr., 68, and Manuel Sanchez, 60, are charged on suspicion of multiple felonies in connection to the case, according to Apache Junction police spokesperson Rayna Steffen.

The Turquoise Alert has proven to be a successful resource for the Arizona Department of Public Safety following its implementation nearly a year ago, according to the agency's alerts coordinator, Kelsey Commisso.

Last year, all five cases in which the alert was used resulted in the safe location of missing children, according to Commisso. The success came after a lot of fine-tuning, Commisso said.

There are multiple alert systems for which DPS is, as Commisso described it, "the gatekeepers." There is a checklist law enforcement must go through before an alert is activated by DPS.

"It is a process, it's not the click of a button. It's a lot of work from the investigating agency well before we've even been contacted, and we're the state agency, so our job is to support all of our surrounding partnering agents," Commisso said.