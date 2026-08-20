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PHOENIX — A new state law is designed to make it difficult, if not impossible, for those who commit domestic violence to get custody of their children or to have unsupervised visits.

It expands what is considered domestic violence to include someone exercising "coercive control'' over the other.

This sea change in state law can be traced to the advocacy of Hope Hooton, a Surprise woman whose ex-husband killed their two children during an unsupervised visit and then killed himself.

There are already laws that instruct judges how to make decisions about what happens to children when couples divorce. They require judges to prioritize the best interests of the child in determining whether there is joint custody, under what conditions visitation times can occur, and which parent gets to make decisions.

But it left too much in a gray area, said Glendale Republican Rep. Lisa Fink.

Consider, she said, prior law that said a judge needed to determine if there was "significant domestic violence.'' Even the judges said that language is problematic, she said.

"What is 'significant domestic violence?' '' Fink said. "Is it two black eyes is 'significant' when one black eye is not?''

The new law removes the word "significant.''

There's also much more in the first significant overhaul in years of laws governing family court.

It starts with the premise that decisions about custody and visitation and the like are supposed to be made in the child's best interests.