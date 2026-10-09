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An Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigator accused of negligent homicide pleaded not guilty in court.

DuLance Morin was indicted by a grand jury in September 2026 in the fatal shooting of his neighbor Maria Lewis, 32. Mesa police found Lewis with a gunshot wound on Morin’s doorstep near Kinetic Drive and Reliance Way in Mesa in the early morning of Feb. 28, according to police.

Morin appeared virtually during the arraignment hearing on Oct. 8 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

A judge ordered Morin to remain released under pre-trial services and to have no access to firearms.

Morin’s attorney, Adam Feldman, told the judge he advised his client that he should have no contact with Lewis' family and to record any interactions that may happen, as they are neighbors.

Jocquese Blackwell, an attorney representing Lewis’ family, read a statement at the hearing saying their “single and unwavering focus is obtaining justice and complete accountability for her death.”

“Our family is devastated by the sudden, violent and senseless loss of a loving and devoted mother, wife and daughter. She was loved by all who knew her. She deserved to feel safe not only in her home but in her close-knit community. Her absence has left an unfathomable void in our lives,” he read out to the judge.

Morin was due back in court on Nov. 24.

Attorney General’s Office stands behind Morin

Morin remains employed in an administrative position at the Attorney General’s Office, spokesperson Richie Taylor said.