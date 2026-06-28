After the woman pulled over, Carrico asked her if she had a reason for speeding, to which the woman responded, “Uh no,” according to the report.

Carrico then asked the woman why she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, to which the woman replied that she was, but repositioned the shoulder strap — which was behind her back — after Carrico noted she was wearing her seatbelt improperly, the report said.

The woman’s brother eventually produced an insurance document, which Carrico noted was expired and asked if they had any current insurance documents along with the vehicle’s registration, noting that the latter should be easily accessible.

The woman replied, “Well, this isn’t my car,” and rolled her eyes, according to the report, to which Carrico said, “Well, you’re driving it,” before asking, “Is there a reason for the attitude?”

The woman responded, “Yeah, because you have one.”

Carrico then ordered the woman to get out of the car and proceeded to handcuff her and escort her to the rear passenger door of her patrol vehicle, documents said. Carrico then ordered the woman to stop and, after the woman made an inaudible statement, Carrico replied, “Excuse me. I’m opening the door. How do you expect to get in a car with a door closed? Genius.”

Carrico gave the woman a pat-down, which involved running her hand along her front waistline and lifted her shirt, eliciting an “Eww,” from the woman, according to the report. Carrico replied, “Eww, you’re right, you’re gross,” before telling the woman to enter the vehicle, the report said.

‘You’re used to not wearing a seatbelt, right?’