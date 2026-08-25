As students usher back to campuses for the first day of classes this fall, Pima Community College reports its first-day enrollment numbers are up by 1.34% compared to last year, making this the fifth straight year that the college has seen an upward enrollment trend.
And the college’s first-day fall credit enrollment, which is measured by the number of courses students take, is up by 2.20% in comparison to last fall.
While PCC’s traditional 16-week fall semester began Monday, students can still go on to register for 14-week classes until Sept. 8 and for 8-week classes until Oct. 19.
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“Pima is about quality and value. Every student who chooses Pima is making an investment in their future, and we take seriously our responsibility to make that investment count,” said PCC Chancellor Jeffrey Nasse in a news release Monday.
“As we begin a new academic year, our focus is on providing students with a high-quality education, the skills employers need, and the support to reach their goals,” said Nasse. “Whether they are preparing for a career, advancing in the workforce or transferring to a university, we want every student to leave Pima better prepared for what comes next."
The fall student headcount was recorded at nearly 19,500 students this year, up from almost 19,200 in fall 2025, close to 18,000 in fall 2024, about 17,700 in fall 2023 and approximately 17,400 in fall 2023.
The number of credits or classes students are enrolled in on the first day of the fall semester has also increased over the last five years: approximately 58,300 in fall 2025, 53,900 in fall 2024, 51,800 in fall 2023 and 50,800 in fall 2022.
First-day enrollment numbers don’t include dual enrollment students, for instance, where students take classes in their high schools for PCC credit, said the news release. In 2025, over 6,600 high school students enrolled in the college’s dual enrollment classes, increasing the dual enrollment numbers by close to 25% from 2024.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.