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As students usher back to campuses for the first day of classes this fall, Pima Community College reports its first-day enrollment numbers are up by 1.34% compared to last year, making this the fifth straight year that the college has seen an upward enrollment trend.

And the college’s first-day fall credit enrollment, which is measured by the number of courses students take, is up by 2.20% in comparison to last fall.

While PCC’s traditional 16-week fall semester began Monday, students can still go on to register for 14-week classes until Sept. 8 and for 8-week classes until Oct. 19.

“Pima is about quality and value. Every student who chooses Pima is making an investment in their future, and we take seriously our responsibility to make that investment count,” said PCC Chancellor Jeffrey Nasse in a news release Monday.

“As we begin a new academic year, our focus is on providing students with a high-quality education, the skills employers need, and the support to reach their goals,” said Nasse. “Whether they are preparing for a career, advancing in the workforce or transferring to a university, we want every student to leave Pima better prepared for what comes next."