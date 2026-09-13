“There are going to have to be positions cut. There's no other way that you get to that 60% without doing that,” Arwood said.

Gress said the measure would directly benefit teachers and allow school districts to focus on core subjects.

“We're going to see higher teacher wages and we're going to see more resources for the classroom — more reading interventionists to address our literacy challenges,” he said.

Literacy coaches are not counted toward the Auditor General's current calculation of instructional spending percentage. Instead, they are considered support staff. Gress said literacy coaches would need to shift their roles to be more involved inside classrooms and fit with the measure's definition.

Proposition 320 would be protected under the Voter Protection Act, Arwood said, which will prohibit the Legislature from making tweaks to the language if it’s passed. There is also no guarantee that teachers' pay will increase.

“The voters are basically saying to the Auditor General, we trust you to decide exactly what you want to define these things as,” he said.

Phoenix Union board members raise concerns

According to the Edunomics Workforce Data Tool, Phoenix Union saw an 11% decrease in its number of teachers between the 2018-19 and 2024-25 school years. During that same period, administrative positions increased by 48% and student enrollment fell 6%.