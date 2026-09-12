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When a friend of Susana Ortega's older sister went through a breakup this summer, she didn't look for comfort from just her friends or her family; she also sought advice from ChatGPT.

It offered coping strategies, reassurance and a place to vent, she told Ortega. But when Ortega, a Maricopa County high school senior who has spent the past year researching AI's effects on teen relationships, asked whether it had actually been helpful, the friend deflected, treating the question almost like a joke.

Ortega wasn’t sure whether her friend found real coping tools, she said, or simply formed an artificial bond with something built to validate whatever she gave it.

“When you give your lone side to a computer, it's not going to give you the proper feedback that you need to improve,” Ortega said. “If you were having a conversation with a person, you could get their side and their view on how they they perceive the situation.”

New data suggest that's part of a much broader trend.

JAMA Pediatrics, a peer-reviewed medical journal published monthly by the American Medical Association, published a study in June that found nearly 20% of adolescents ages 12 to 21 reported using AI chatbots for mental health advice in 2025. Among those who sought advice from chatbots, 43% did so at least monthly, and 92% rated the advice as somewhat or very helpful, according to the study.

More than half, however, said they did not openly tell people they used AI chatbots for mental health advice. That trend can be concerning, said Banner Health psychologist Catalina Uribe Rini.