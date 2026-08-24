Tied up in all of that, Fontes said, is the plan by the Trump administration to have the U.S. Department of Homeland Security make a list available to the states of who the federal agency considers to be a citizen eligible to vote.

"Now, we know they are notoriously bad with their data,'' he said. "So the question is, would those lists be accurate in the first place?''

If there are people who are registered who do not show up as citizens according to Homeland Security, Arizona law requires notices to be sent to them "so that they can provide proof of citizenship so that they can vote.''

They then have to respond within 35 days — meaning the time for them to respond is after the date to send out the military and overseas ballots. And there is a crunch with other deadlines, too, including mailing the early ballots, and the timing of the election itself.

"So it's unrealistic and unreasonable to expect that any of these rules are going to be in place for the 2026 election,'' Fontes said, even as the Supreme Court is keeping alive Trump's efforts to make the changes this year. "I just don't know how, from a practitioner's perspective, how this is going to work.''

The justices also ignored what's known as the "Purcell principle," he said.

Named after a case involving former Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell, it comes from a 2006 Supreme Court ruling in which the justices said making changes in law too close to an election causes unnecessary — and illegal — confusion for both voters and election administrators.

The court has never drawn a bright line, however, in terms of what timing is considered too close.