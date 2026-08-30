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After a series of legal battles, the list of ballot measures that Arizona voters will decide on this fall is finalized.

Two measures offering competing reforms to the state’s universal school voucher program were removed from the general election ballot following separate decisions from the Arizona Supreme Court this month. Another measure faced legal challenges over the way it would be described to voters, but was ultimately left unchanged.

There are eight measures that will appear on the November ballot, each referred by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature. They include proposals to reform election administration and requirements for school districts to spend a certain amount of funds on classroom instruction. Lawmakers have often used ballot measures as a way to propose laws while avoiding Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto stamp.

The battle over the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program will no longer play out in November. A citizen-led ballot initiative called the “Protect Education Act” failed to qualify for the ballot after tens of thousands of signatures were disqualified by judges and local officials. Public school advocates pushed for the measure, arguing its proposed income cap and other restrictions were needed to rein in school vouchers.

A competing measure that looked to shield the voucher program also failed to make the ballot after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that it unconstitutionally combined two changes into a single measure for voters to consider.