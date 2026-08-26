That point was driven home by Chad Wilson, superintendent of the East Valley Institute of Technology, which offers career and technical education to students from area school districts.

In most cases, he said the state pays the tuition. But not all students qualify, including adults who have graduated from high school and are upgrading skills or changing careers.

But that's just part of it. "All of our programs carry with it supplies,'' Wilson said. "And in some programs those supplies are significantly pricey because the industry requires them to be pricey. And our students have to come out-of-pocket for those dollars so they can be part of the program.''

Wilson said having scholarship funds available to pick up the costs can be crucial.

"Because, at the end of the day, the pathway to the American dream isn't just through college,'' he said. "It can be through one of the 52 programs we have here.''

The law starts with the $1,700 donations, or $3,400 for couples filing jointly, that can go to any one of what are expected to be multiple "scholarship granting organizations'' that can be set up in each state.

Each of these SGOs must be set up as a charity, must be approved by the governor, and each must give out at least 90% of what they collect. Funds have to be given out to 10 or more students who do not attend the same school. Donations cannot be earmarked for specific students.

Eligibility is limited to students from households with income that does not exceed 300% of the area median household income, a figure that varies from county to county.