Grijalva said Butierez does not understand that the proof of citizenship requirements the SAVE Act would require could impact people without documents the federal government considers acceptable that match their names at birth. Those include women if they took their husband's name when they got married, she said. Grijalva said that creates an extra hurdle.

Butierez sniffed at that being a problem. "I would not say that women are not capable of going out and getting their voter registration,'' he said. "My wife got married, and she managed to do it. And, boy, she would be really upset with me if I said, 'Honey, you're not smart enough to do it.' ''

Grijalva snapped back that it has nothing to do with intelligence. "It has to do with having to pay for a passport in order to prove that you are, because when you get married, your married name does not match your birth certificate. And this is an extra level," she said.

But Grijalva said there's also a larger issue with the efforts by Trump and many Republicans to have the federal government play a larger role in how elections are run. "I don't trust the federal government to run our system,'' she said.

Grijalva also said she finds it interesting that the plan comes from Republicans, who have consistently pushed for less federal control and turning more matters over to the state, unless it's an issue they want to put their "thumb on the scale on.''

Butierez, who is trying to oust Grijalva in the district that includes parts of Tucson, contended the objections from Democrats to the SAVE Act make no sense. "It is a federal election that they're looking at dealing with, not the local elections,'' he said. "I would absolutely trust the federal government to do that.''