"The outlook for the desert climate over the next 20 years, according to science, is not promising," said Matt Beidler, 41, a Phoenix resident who works in IT sales and is a registered Democrat. He plans to visit Chicago to check out moving there.

Others fear that one day their taps will run dry.

Metro Phoenix concerns

"We are slowly losing our water from the Colorado River," said healthcare worker Elizabeth Ramirez, 36, a Scottsdale resident who supports U.S. Congressman Andy Biggs, the Republican gubernatorial candidate. She cited his $19 billion plan to build water infrastructure and complete a Yuma desalination plant.

Biggs said Hobbs has stoked fears that Arizona has run out of water, costing the state tens of thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment.

"It is this panic narrative out there that this governor engenders," Biggs said in an interview. "We're not out of water. This is a matter of bringing it under control, managing it."

Hobbs, who did not respond to a Reuters request for an interview, said in a statement that she had stopped outsiders from stealing Arizona's groundwater, won a rightful share of the Colorado River and was converting agricultural water rights to lower-water-use urban development.

"After years of doing nothing, Biggs has suddenly decided in an election year that Arizona’s water is worth his attention," Hobbs' spokesperson Michael Beyer said in the statement.