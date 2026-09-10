"What we see happening right now, the situation in Iran, is unnecessarily putting our kids at risk,'' Mendoza said. "We have a president that does not have a plan for what's going to happen,'' she said, including what would constitute success.

Ciscomani said the issue needs to be framed through the lens that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. "We know that,'' he said. "Every president before the present has uttered those words. And nobody had done anything about that.''

He acknowledged that Trump, in attacking Iran, told Americans the conflict would last a matter of weeks at most. It has now been six months.

"Listen: Everybody hoped and thought it was going to be done a lot quicker,'' Ciscomani said. But he said it is now necessary "to make sure the mission gets complete,'' which he said includes making sure the Strait of Hormuz is open.

Still, Ciscomani said there is a larger goal in Iran — one for which he had no end date. "As long as that regime stays in place, nobody's going to be safe,'' he said.

Mendoza, however, said the issue is more basic. A 20-year veteran of the Navy and the Marines, she said voters need to remember that Ciscomani supports a war where 18 U.S. service members have been killed.

"Parents don't want to see their kids come home in flag-draped coffins,'' she said.

Border wall

Mendoza also criticized the decision made by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to build 62 miles of border wall through the Tohono O'odham reservation.