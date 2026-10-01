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PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is using nearly $16.5 million she says she has left over in COVID funds to restore the funding cut earlier this year to state universities.

Tuesday's restoration includes more than $4.7 million for the University of Arizona, plus slightly more than $1 million for the UA Health Sciences Center.

Arizona State University will get nearly $8.1 million, and Northern Arizona University is in line for more than $2.6 million.

In a news release late Tuesday, the Democratic governor did not dispute that she agreed in June to the $18.3 billion state spending plan negotiated with Republican lawmakers. That plan included a 2.5% across-the-board cut across multiple state agencies, including the universities.

But now Hobbs said she has federal dollars left over from $4.2 billion allocated to the state in 2021 as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Those dollars were designed to assist state and local governments in addressing the impacts of the pandemic.

Under the law, the state was required to obligate the funds by the end of 2024, and to spend them by the end of this year.

But gubernatorial press aide Christian Slater did not answer questions of where those dollars were originally allocated and why they are no longer needed there. Nor would he explain why, if Hobbs had those ARPA dollars all along — and knew in June the universities were being cut — she waited until now to replenish their funds.

"I'll decline to comment on the processes by which we determine ARPA funding,'' Slater said.