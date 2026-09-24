She also said Petersen is the beneficiary of a donation of more than $600,000 to his campaign made by the head of BioVida, the company that owns that mobile home park. Petersen did not dispute that donation but said it did not go to him but instead went to an independent committee that is spending money to get him elected, a committee over which he has no control.

But there clearly was a connection. In a previous statement, Eli Werner, founder of BioVida, made it clear he wants Mayes ousted in November. "We're not a fan of the AG's practices,'' he said.

Regulating data centers

Petersen also criticized Mayes for seeking a moratorium on allowing new data centers in Arizona. That proposal goes farther than one offered by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs to allow their construction but simply remove the tax breaks the state had offered. In the end, the state's final budget deal included a three-year moratorium on those incentives.

Petersen said Mayes' proposal would lead to elimination of data centers.

"If you like your tech and your phone and your computer and the stuff you can use that for, you probably think data centers are important,'' he said.

Still, Petersen said there are issues about data centers that must be addressed, including where they should be located. He said that should be left to local communities to decide where they are appropriate, such as in an area zoned for heavy industrial use.

Petersen said data centers also should generate their own power rather than tapping into the grid used by others. And he said they should also provide for their own water needed for cooling.