She added another reason she thinks her boss can take credit.

She pointed out that Hobbs, after taking office, rescinded about $210 million in grants of COVID dollars that Ducey had doled out in his last days in office. Those involved 19 grants to 16 organizations given out between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. An attorney for Hobbs said at the time that those last-minute grants were illegal because Ducey had not used a competitive bidding process.

By contrast, Loredo noted, Hobbs left the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative grant in place. "We saw this as a good investment,'' she said.

But the funding wasn't one of those last-minute grants: The announcement came on Nov. 16, 2022.

Hobbs: "We have to trust the science"

Regardless of who gets credit, one of the subjects the program is designed to address goes straight to the heart of the debate about recycling. It comes as some Arizona communities are looking at the possibility of using treated effluent as they deal with the multi-year drought and cuts in water from the Colorado River.

State officials have done what they can to tamp down the "toilet to tap'' phrase. Initially it was being promoted under the name of "direct potable reuse.'' The Department of Environmental Quality, which has oversight of the regulations, finally opted for "advanced water purification.''

Randall Matas, DEQ's director of the water quality division, told Capitol Media Services when the agency was working on the rules that rebranding was based, at least in part, on testing what is acceptable to consumers. But that is just a small part of the story, he said.