Voting early in Arizona could mandate extra ID requirements

The move comes over the objections of several Democrats. They argued there's nothing wrong with the current system, established three decades ago by a Republican legislature and approved by a Republican governor, that allows any voter to request getting an early ballot by mail and then being able to return it, whether in the mail, a drop box, or delivering it personally.

But Mesnard said that its popularity and the fact that most ballots now are cast this way requires lawmakers to reconsider the controls — or lack thereof.

"We do not require ID for 80% of ballots,'' he said.

By contrast, someone who shows up at the polls on Election Day has to provide some form of identification. And a signature, Mesnard said, is not identification.

What the measure would require is that all early ballots would also need an affidavit with the voter's date of birth and the number off of one of several acceptable forms of identification. These include a driver's license, a state-issued non-operating license, the last four digits of the person's Social Security number, or a unique number issued by the secretary of state to those who lack the other types of ID.

But that's not all.