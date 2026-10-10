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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am not sure I have seen more excitement and anticipation of a feature film coming to the big screen than the recent release of “The Odyssey,” the adaptation of Homer’s epic work. Imagine a story that has sustained since the 7th or 8th century AD and still tickles the human imagination with such alure that people flock to theaters to see it again and again. Perhaps because it speaks to the worst and the best aspects of human nature and invites us to reflect.

Let me start by saying I am old. There are good aspects of that reality and some not so attractive. Every morning when I try not to see what’s happened to my body in the mirror, I am reminded of how blessed I am to still be standing and have a few cells still operating in this weathered brain. But, the positives outweigh the negatives when they are measured by what the journey has provided, especially in terms of wisdom and experience.

Which brings me to the most recent adaptation of that epic Homer masterpiece modified for the Arizona voting public, Proposition 320. So, here is the basic proposition, “Arizona teachers are underpaid.” Truer words were never spoken.

That reality ignites a certain sense of passion in most people and their personal sense of justice and fairness kicks in, encouraging them to join the throng of supporters who demand something be done. Suddenly, from the far reaches of the Maricopa horizon comes the savior, a champion of the underappreciated and downtrodden educators who have been at the mercy of a system that has failed them over time to do the minimum for a group of heroes whose only fault is that they care deeply about children and families in Arizona.